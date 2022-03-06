By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

NO fewer than 2000 members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and the All Progressives Congress, APC, have decamped to the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, in Ebonyi State.

The State Chairman of APGA, Chief Ricky Okorouka El-Steven who stated this during at a press conference in Abakaliki added that APGA has begun intensive mobilization at both the State and grassroot levels to ensure the Party takes over the seat of power in 2023.

According to him, “as we all know, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) is now the most widely accepted Political Party in the entire South East Geo-Political Zone and that orchestrated the recent defection of stakeholders and leaders of both APC and PDP to APGA in Ebonyi State.

“Firstly, let me seize this opportunity to inform you all that the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Ebonyi State Chapter is getting much set to take Ebonyi State to greater height come 2023 as 1500 PDP members and 700 APC members have so far decamped to APGA in the State.”

Okorouka added that the door of the Party was still open to receive more decampees from other political parties ahead of the 2023 general election.

“Our door is still very wide open to receive more people into our great party the APGA. We, therefore, enjoin those who are admiring APGA to join us now in order to partake in the success story that is ahead of us.

“Let me advise and emphasize that those who want to join us should come straight to the APGA Leadership in Ebonyi State, instead of going through the back door. APGA is different from other political parties, we are known for uniqueness, discipline, integrity, due process and good governance.

“Our Leadership in Ebonyi State is ready to welcome any one who wants to join APGA. Our doors are open to welcome intending Members at all time but we will not tolerate any one trying to join APGA from the back door.

“Intending Members should feel free to join us as we assure them of an all-inclusive leadership, we remain committed to carrying every member of our party along.

“Finally, we call on Ebonyians who have not obtained their PVCs to ensure they get registered in the ongoing continuous voter’s registration exercise in order to determine who gets what come 2023.

“We must understand that our PVCs is our strength and therefore we are expected to do the right thing.”

