INEC PVCs

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in Lagos State has revealed that at least 1,096,355 Permanent Voter Cards, PVCs, printed prior to the 2019 general polls were yet to be collected by registered eligible voters in the state.

The new Lagos INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mr Olusegun Agbaje, stated on Thursday, at the maiden Stakeholders’ Meeting with party leaders, civil society organisations and other relevant stakeholders on Thursday in Lagos.

According to Agbaje; “Let me also inform you that some PVCs of those that registered prior to 2019 General Election are available at all the 20 Local Government Areas, LGAs for collection by those who are yet to do so.

“It is important to point out that a total of 5,626,537 PVCs were collected by their owners before the 2019 General Election out of 6,728,394 PVCs received in the state leaving a balance of 1,101,557 out of which 5,202 had so far been collected since the beginning of the CVR exercise last year.

“A total of 1,096,355 PVCs are yet to be collected as we speak.

“I want to use this opportunity to urge all those that are yet to collect their PVCs to go to INEC offices in the LGAs where they registered to do so as all PVCs issued by INEC are valid to be used to vote in all elections conducted by INEC including the 2023 General Election.”

He however, noted that the level of participation of eligible residents of the state since the beginning of the CVR exercise, both online and physical capturing exercise, was very low compared to other states in the country with lesser population.

Agbaje stressed that those who have registered online without completing the physical capturing exercise are not eligible to PVCs and cannot vote in 2023.

He said that the third quarter of the CVR had been concluded and the printing of the register generated during the third quarter was at advanced stage for display between March 26 and April 1 for claims and objections.

Agbaje added that the fourth quarter CVR would take place between April 11 and June 30.

“So far, a total of 112,127 eligible citizens have completed their registration as at March 21 in Lagos State since the beginning of the CVR exercise in 2021,” the INEC REC said.

He said that prior to the expansion of Voter Access to Polling Units across the Federation by the Commission in 2021, Lagos State had 8,464 Polling Units, but the Polling Units had increased to 13,325 after the exercise.

Agbaje therefore, urged party leaders and the media in the state to assist INEC in educating the voters to register or transfer their registration to in the new polling units in the ongoing CVR so as not to defeat the purpose of creating them.

He also urged political parties to always adhere strictly to their respective parties’ constitution, the Electoral Act and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in all their affairs, particularly ensuring internal party democracy during the upcoming primaries.

According to Agbaje, the major challenges facing the commission are the win at all cost attitude of some politicians and voter apathy.”

Chairman, Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Lagos State, Olusegun Mobolaji, expressed readiness of the council to work with INEC all its activities ahead of the 2023 general polls

Meanwhile, in his submission, Lagos State Chairman of Labour Party, Prince Ifagbemi Awamaridi, onbehalf of all stakeholders urged INEC to be transparent with measure of integrity in it’s activities, saying people would not complain if elections were free and fair.