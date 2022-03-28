By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Executive Secretary National Commission for Nomadic Education (NCNE),Prof. Bashir Usman has said that over 1 billion people were involved in rural menial jobs globally, with more than half of these dependent on livestock, agriculture, and emerging innovative entrepreneurship skills for livelihoods.

He said most rural skills dependent people live in developing countries including Nigeria.

Prof. Usman, represented by his Director of Quality Assurance, Mr Akin Akinyosoye, spoke during a 3 day capacity development workshop on skills acquisition and sustainable livelihoods for Nomadic youth, held at NUT end well hotel in Kaduna.

He said ” as part of the efforts by the Commission to promote the delivery of relevant and functional skills, extension education and services to the various nomadic communities across the country, the Commission conducted Participatory Needs Assessment and Identification of Trainees for this important skills acquisition training on livestock and dairy development, fashion design and hair dressing among the seven benefiting states namely; Borno, Cross River, Enugu, Gombe, Kaduna, Kebbi and Oyo.”

“West Africa is characterized by young and mobile population, migration flows within and outside the continent are exacerbated by poverty, climate change, illiteracy and insecurity.”

“In an effort to address some of the key challenges in the Sector, the Commission developed a variety of approaches one of which is the promotion of community-driven and need-based programmes in the area of youths’ skills acquisition and sustainable livelihoods,” he said.

The executive secretary explained that, the methodology adopted in the field included among others Advocacy, Mobilization and Sensitization, Needs Identification, Ranking and Prioritization and the overall outputs of the exercise were used in designing appropriate and relevant training contents for the training on the most required skills acquisition and livelihood programmes.

“Empowering the youths is the means through which they are assisted to succeed in life and having the opportunity to develop the ability they need to become role models who can influence their communities and earn a living for socio-economic and sustainable livelihoods development.

“With Youths empowerment, the future prosperity of nations is secured because these are the people that are future entrepreneurs of any nation. When they are empowered, through need based skills, their societies become a good place for all to live. They will assist in the economic activities of the society where they find themselves and in turn, both families and the entire nation benefits.”

“The Commission’s initiative of empowering the youths through Skills Acquisition of Livelihoods can go a long way in reducing poverty percentage of many rural societies, reduce restiveness, social vices such as cattle rustling, kidnapping, raping, rural banditry, piracy, reduce conflicts leading to wanton destruction of lives and properties” he added.

Earlier, in his welcome address, Director, Extension Education and Skills Development, Dr. Abdu Ardo said the training was aimed at building the youths based on their needs and their various community needs, for the development of their various communities and the society at large.