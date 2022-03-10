.

* As FG set to receive more Nigerians.

By: Victoria Ojeme

The Federal Government of Nigeria yesterday said it has so far evacuated a total number of 1,076 Nigerians fleeing the crisis in Ukraine back to Nigeria.

In a statement made available to journalists and signed by a spoke person of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Francisca K. Omayuli (Mrs).

According to the statement, “We wish to inform the public that in continuation of the evacuation exercise, the second flight comprising 122 persons plus an infant from Warsaw, Poland will arrive the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on Friday, 11th March 2022 at the estimated time of 12:40 am aboard Air Peace.

“Similarly, a third evacuation flight will depart at 8.00 am from Budapest, Hungary to Abuja on Saturday, 12th March 2022. Interested Nigerians fleeing Ukraine should contact: Nigerian Embassy Budapest, Hungary on

Tel. No. +36308202903 or +36308639203

email: [email protected] Or [email protected]

So far, a total number of 1,076 Nigerians fleeing the crisis in Ukraine, have been evacuated back to Nigeria as

summarized below:

1* 415 persons were evacuated from Bucharest, Romania on 4th March 2022 aboard Max Air Flight

2*181 persons were evacuated from Warsaw, Poland on 4th March 2022 aboard Air Peace Flight

3* 174 persons were evacuated from Budapest, Hungary on 4th March 2022 aboard Air Peace

Flight.

4*306 persons were evacuated from Budapest, Hungary on 5th March 2022 aboard Air Peace

Flight.

The federal government had recently approved $8.5 million for the immediate evacuation of 5,000 Nigerians stranded as a result of the Russia-Ukraine war.

The evacuees will be received at the airport in Abuja by Edward Adedokun, director search and rescue of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA); officials of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).