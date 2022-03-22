By Peter Duru, Makurdi

There was outrage in Makurdi on Tuesday as witnesses testified before a Coroner’s Inquest narrating how soldiers in a marked Hilux van allegedly abducted a tax official of the Benue Internal Revenue Service, BIRS, Mr. Sixtus Akure, murdered him hours later and dumped his corpse by the roadside.

The Inquest was ordered by the Chief Judge of Benue State, Justice Aondover Kaka’an, after the lifeless body of Mr. Akure, was found by the roadside near Aper Aku Estate a day after he was said to have been abducted from his duty post on Saturday January 16, 2022 in the same North-Bank area and whisked away by persons suspected to be men of the Nigerian Army attached to the 72 Special Forces Battalion in Makurdi.

At the hearing held at the Chief Magistrate Court 1 and presided over by Mr. Vincent Kor, lead Counsel to the BIRS, Mr. Mike Utsaha led eight of his witnesses in evidence who individually recounted how Nigeria Army personnel of the 72 Battalion repeatedly harassed and extorted tax officials of the BIRS while on their duty post at a gazetted tax check point in the North Bank area of Makurdi town.

Among the witnesses who appeared before the inquest and deposed to their evidences on oath were; James Shankyula, Mathias Okpeh, Francis Atakpa, Stanley Abudu, Benard Kumaga, Ikyegh Aondofa, Timothy Tyozua and Mark Bossua.

In his account, a Revenue Assistant, Francis Atakpa who was on duty with the deceased the night the revenue point was attacked and the victim was abducted by the army personnel, confirmed that the invaders made it a habit of harassing and extorting them.

He said: “that Saturday January, 15, 2022, I was on duty with late Sixtus Akure and others when we suddenly saw an Army Hilux van drove and parked at our duty post by 10:15 pm.

“Due to the manner at which the soldiers came down from the Hilux van some of our staff who had previous encounter with them when the staff were harassed and beaten by the soldiers at the check point ran away.

“The soldiers now went where the POS operator late Akure was sitting and demanded for money but he told them that it was Saturday and they had not generated any money yet to give them. The soldiers then asked Sixtus to look for money and keep for them, that they were coming back.

“At about 11:05pm the same Army Hilux van came back again and the soldiers went to where I was sitting with Sixtus and demanded for money but Sixtus told them that he had no money and the soldiers started beating him.

“It was then that I stood up and immediately the soldiers started hitting me with gun boot then I ran and hid in a building close to the check point.

“They then carried Sixtus and all the log of wood which were used as barricade at the check point, put them in the Hilux van adrove towards 72 Battalion Road.

“When they left I came out from my hide out and called Sixtus on phone but when he picked, all I could hear from him was his cry and pleading for mercy for his life.

“At this time we thought the soldiers had gone to detain him we continued with our work until at about 12:30am. I saw the same Army Hilux van drive back and headed towards Lafia Road.

“The van spent less than 30 minutes and speedily drove back towards and headed to 72 Battalion. The following morning I and the other staff of BIRS gathered and were thinking of how we could make a formal report to BIRS and also make effort to go and bail Sixtus from 72 Battalion when someone came and told us that he saw a lifeless body lying close to Aper Aku Estate with a BIRS Identity card and a POS machine, and his small phone dropped by his side.

“We moved to the scene and discovered that it was our colleague Sixtus that the soldiers killed and abandoned his body by the roadside.

“We quickly reported the matter at the ‘C’ Dvision of the Police Command. The DPO and his team then moved to the scene and recovered the corpse. That was not the first time, we have been severally attacked by soldiers from the 72 Battalion who come and sometimes beat and steal our belongings.”

In his account, Secretary of the BIRS, Mr. James Shankyula recalled how the board received series of complaints from its personnel deployed at North Bank Revenue Inspection Point of incessant harassment by military personnel of the 72 Battalion and tendered letters of complaint the board wrote to the Commnader of the 72 Battalion over the matter.

The lead Counsel, Mr. Utsaha in his submission alerted the Inquest of the strange action of the 72 Battalion who before the commencement of the day’s hearing returned to the court registry the hearing noticed earlier served them by Inquest.

Chief Magistrate Kor admitted all exhibits tendered before the Inquest and adjourned further hearing to March 25, 2022.