A fast-growing Real Estate firm, City Hills, said it intends to build what it described as the most unique Smart City in Nigeria.

To achieve that aim, the firm said it has acquired 100 acres of land within the Border of Lagos and Ogun States along the Lagos-Ibadan ExpressWay.

The scheme one of the project, according to the Executive Director of the Company, Mr. Timilehin Sanwo, is situated at the back of Ogun State Property Investment Company, OPIC, around the border of Ogun and Lagos states.

The site is 15 minutes away from Ikeja Shopping Mall and 10 minutes from Berger bus-stop along Lagos-Ibadan Express Way.

Sanwo said CityHills is poised to be the Number One Smart City in Nigeria when fully automated and completed.

His words: “We plan to develop a sustainable, smart, globally connected knowledge-based community that drives a knowledge economy and ensures the safety and security of its residents.

“We have over the years developed smart visitors verification systems for estates and communities and have faced several challenges because in most cases it not planned into the design architecture of the estates.

“Urban City is uniquely designed with a state-of-the-art security, surveillance systems and full automation function. Every of our infrastructure is future-ready and planned with the best building practices in mind.

“We ensure every Urban City Investor enjoys sustainable investment with nothing short of the best living amenities.

“Urban City is a product of dutiful research and years of experience. Myself, My Partners and Investors are totally committed towards building a very unique Smart City that has never been constructed in Nigeria.

“Urban City Scheme one will include amenities such as drainage systems, Solar Powered Street lights, Surveillance Cameras, Automated entrance control and Intrusion alarm systems.

“Our Dream is to redefine the real estate narrative with smart tech and designs and make affordable housing available to more people and reduce the housing deficits in Nigeria.”