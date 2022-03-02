.

By Idowu Bankole

Nigeria Governors’ Wives Forum, NGWF, has described as untrue and scandalous, stories and videos, circulating on social media and some sections of the media, alleging that some governors’ wives left Nigeria for Dubai to attend a birthday party of Nigeria’s First Lady, Aisha Buhari.

The Governors’ wives forum expressed shock at the footage being shared on social media, saying selected wives of governors were on the entourage of the First Lady to woo individuals interested in investing in education and technology in Africa with “priority given to young people and women”.

Some sections of the media, not Vanguard, had reported how some wives of Nigerian governors had left Nigeria for Dubai, spotted with cakes and flowers at an event believed to be a birthday party of the First Lady, Aisha Buhari.

But, In a statement made available to Vanguard, the Governors Wives Forum denied that they went on a birthday trip but claimed that they were on a trip to woo investors in education and health, which coincided with the birthday of the First Lady and the delegation decided to paid a private visit to the wife of the president with flowers.

“Our attention has been drawn to a social media post shared on the 1st of March 2022 suggesting that some Nigerian Governors’ Wives were in Dubai to surprise The First Lady of Nigeria Dr Aisha Buhari on the occasion of her birthday on the 17th of February 2022.”

“For the avoidance of doubt and in the interest of the public, the Nigerian Governors Wives were on the entourage of the First Lady of Nigeria who was on an official trip to the UAE.”

“The trip included visits to Dubai Expo 2020, tours of the Dubai e-learning centre, Dubai YouthHub and meetings with foundations and agencies in UAE who are interested in investing in education, health and technology in Africa, with priority given to women and young people.”

“The trip coincided with the birthday of HE Aisha Buhari. On the morning of her birthday, which was February 17th, the delegation of Governors’ Wives paid a private visit to present a cake and flowers.

“After the brief presentation, we proceeded to attend the scheduled meetings for the day.

“We were therefore dismayed to see footage of the visit interpreted to mean Governors’ Wives left Nigeria for the sole purpose of celebrating his birthday.

“This is not true and we find this assumption scandalous.

“We are all dedicated to supporting our spouses as well as our First Lady, and we would never be a party to anything that will bring embarrassment to them and ourselves.

“Our key learnings from our visit to the various agencies in Dubai and the briefings we received point to the need for Nigeria to scale up investments in education, science and technology and provide more opportunities for young people, who are the key to the future.

“We will continue to address these issues in our own work as well as advocate for increased commitments in these areas from our leaders.” The statement read.

