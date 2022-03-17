The Proprietress, Brook of Honyx school, Mrs. Mary Juan Emmanuel, pupils, students and staff dancing to an indigenous African music at the school’s Cultural Day.

By Elizabeth Osayande

The Proprietress, Brook of Honyx school, Mrs. Mary Juan Emmanuel, has reiterated the call to build the self esteem of children, in order to appreciate the richness and uniqueness of African culture. This is as she noted that good things do not emanate only from the West.

Speaking over the weekend as the school’s cultural day tagged: “ Africa is beautiful,” Mrs. Emmanuel explained that the event which saw pupils and students dressed in the different traditional wears; and parents also prepared indigenous dishes, among other cultural displays, was aimed to preach unity in diversity among the ethnic groups in Nigeria.

Her words:” Today is our cultural day. A day to display how rich our culture is in Nigeria for the children to understand. On the theme: Africa is beautiful,” we want our children to feel proud of their culture . To have self esteem that good things do not only come from the White. We have good thing here in Africa. We are intelligent, brilliant, and our culture is rich in terms of everything especially our food and dressing.

For today’s event, we have the children grouped into four zones. The Igbo, Yoruba, the Niger Delta , and the Middle Belt/Hausa. While the parents prepared indigenous meals, and danced; the children dressed in different traditional attires, danced and showed us the peculiarities of each ethnic group. “Proprietress, Brook of Honyx school stated.

Speaking on the reason of setting the school, the Director, Pastor Olufemi Emmanuel noted that the passion to touch lives, and build a total child that excel physically, spiritually , academically, and morally were some of the reasons of establishing the school.

According to the Clergyman: “The school is Brook of Honyx schools. We have the secondary session called Honyx College. And the basic session. God actually asked us to start the school as we have the passion of touching lives. “ Pastor Emmanuel said.

While a parent, Mrs. Farida Christian noted that the cultural day was a unification bridge to make the different tribes know and understand each other; A JSS3 student, Nzekwu Sarah has this to say: “Today is our cultural day. I am feeling very excited, and I wish today will not end.”