By Elizabeth Osayande

The president, and chairman-in- council, Chartered Institute of Personnel Management, CIPM, Olusegun Mojeed, has noted that it resolve to call out bad bosses and businesses may cause the body lost of revenue and advertisements among others.

He however hinted that the loss will be temporary as the goodwill and the emotional currency would be a reference of the body stance against oppression and unfair labour practices.

Mojeed disclosed this at opening ceremony of the 19th state conference of Lagos branch recently, that has its theme:” The business, the people, extending the frontiers.

CIPM president who appreciated principal officers of the institute, explained that the theme was timely considering the war on Twitter over the conduct of some employees.

His words:”The theme of this year’s conference; the business, the people: extending the frontiers is apt, and very timely with the raging convo presently going on on Twitter concerning toxic businesses, bad bosses, entitled employees and bullying in general.

“It is high time we re-strategised. The old process of advocacy, strategic partnership, administrative expertise, etc need some reworking. We need to throw our heart into the matter by being hyper-responsive to people issues. People cannot be kept quiet for ever. They are no longer willing to suffer in silence. I still believe that if we take care of our people, they will take care of our customers and the business.

“We need to call out bad bosses, and businesses with unfair labour practices. CIPM needs to, as a matter of urgency activate our regulatory arsenal. We need to wake up, and shape up. We need to do it without fear or favour, with no consideration for the size or balance sheet of culpable organisations.

“There is no doubt, this activism may result in loss of revenue for the Institute, this would be for a moment. I’m positive that the goodwill and the emotional currency would go a long way in showcasing our stance that we abhor oppression and unfair labour practices. For instance, I see us rejecting sponsorship from unrepentant organisations with bad bosses as a form of protest and distancing ourselves from such practices.

” And as regards entitled employees, we would not give up on them. We are willing to offer assistance to our colleagues and HR departments to handle known cases as well as encouraging them to make use of the Institute’s training, mentoring and counselling platforms and modules for their employees’ grooming and inculcating best practices. ” CIPM president reiterated.