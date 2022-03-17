The Deputy Governor of Delta State, Deacon Kingsley Otuaro, has expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family of Senator Patrick Enebeli Osakwe, describing the death as unfortunate and great loss to Ndokwa people, Delta State and Nigeria.

Otuaro, a leading governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, said Osakwe lived an exemplary and impactful life.

The late senator who hailed from Ugili-Amai in Ndokwa-West Local Government Area of state, represented the Delta North Senatorial District between 1999 and 2011. He died at the age of 73.

In a statement via his verified Facebook account, the deputy governor stated that the former lawmaker was a core democrat and a political sage.

“On behalf of my family, I join the government and people of Delta State to commiserate with the Osakwe family. The late senator’s heart for service and patriotism was inspiring. He epitomized fairness, equity, and integrity and worked primarily for the common good.

“His life of exemplary and impactful service to his people, Delta, and Nigeria at large will greatly be missed. My hearts and prayers are with the immediate family and the Anioma Nation during these difficult times. I pray God to grant his soul eternal repose”, Otuaro prayed.