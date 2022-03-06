OT Bolts

By Ayo Onikoyi

US-based Nigerian filmmaker, Temilade Oyebola Oyegoke, otherwise known as OT Bolts is set to premiere her latest flick, entitled ‘Rising Sun’ on March 13.

With more than five movies to her credit, ‘Rising Sun’ is the latest on the plate of OT Bolts, who reached out to seek the services of top Nollywood actors and actresses to birth her new movie project that mirrors a long struggle of tribal mix up and misunderstanding of personality and identity.

Speaking about what inspires her movies, she observed that movies occupy a significant portion of the media products consumed by the people, adding that her choice of stories is to provide an eye-breaker on the importance of parenting, relationship and other matters of concern in the society.

Speaking further about lessons to be learned from the movie, she disclosed that her passion for making the society a better place keeps fuelling her dreams to produce movies that have the capacity to rebuild the people and the society.

“All hope is not lost on our failed society hence the need for people to see this new movie. I believe that we may have been battered but there is hope; ‘The Rising Sun’ is enough to tell the story of peace,” she said.

Rising Sun will premiere at the Lagos City Mall, Onikan on March 13th. Directed by Sesan Alabi, the movie featured Jobola Dabor, Ifeanyi Kalu, Peggy Ovire, Moyinoluwa Olutayo, Blessing Onwukwe among other leading lights in Nollywood.

The movie was shot in Lagos and will be distributed by Blue Pictures.

Vanguard News Nigeria