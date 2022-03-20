Last weekend witnessed a gathering of movie stars and entertainment stakeholders who turned up to support producer cum actress, OT Bolts as she premiered her latest flick “Rising Sun” at Blue Pictures Cinema, Onikan, Lagos State.

The venue was filled with celebrities drawn from the English and Yoruba-speaking genres of movies, including guests from different parts of the country as they rocked the red carpet moment beaming with smiles in their glamorous outfits.

The producer who also bagged an endorsement deal the same day with TBN Food Industries Limited, makers of Top Soya Oil described her journey in life and career as one that is filled with grace of God as she promised to use her wealth of experience and popularity to add value to her new family.

The movie mirrored a society that struggles with tribal mixup and misunderstanding of personality and identity as Bolt and her crew did justice to the unraveling changes in attitude of young people, lovers, couple, parents as the most active viewers towards topical issues affecting the society.

Bolts played the character of Ore, who stood for truth and love as she is portrayed as the only pillar that could bring peace among other tribes.

The movie, which hit cinemas on Friday was greeted by applause and positive reviews. Ayo Balogun, Bukola Adeeyo, Moyin Olutayo, Remmy Shitta-Bey, Seyi Edun, Ricardo Agbor among others graced the event.