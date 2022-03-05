.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

About 45 families in Osun state petitioned the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, alleging that the state government forcefully took over their land without compensation

The families, which include, the Aworo, Eniso, Mojolagbe also alleged threat to their lives by some individuals hiding under the cover of the state government.

A petition written by Bukola Onifade Esq, on behalf of Muliku Mojolagbe, Hammed Lawal, Sule Jimoh, Engineer AbdulMuib Adekola and Saka Adabanija and their families, stated that the land is located at Igboro, along Owode-Ede, in Ede North Local Government Area of Osun, calling on the police to intervene in the matter.

They also alleged malicious damage to their properties, intimidation and harassment of their families.

“Our clients are the customary and legitimate owners of the said lands from time immemorial under the Yoruba Native Laws and Customs. The parcel of land situates, lying and being at Igboro, Along Owode-Ede, Osogbo Road, Ede North Local Government Area of Osun State and exercise the unhindered and exclusive right of possession.

“The invasion of the said land is premised on the purported unlawful, allegedly taking over by the state government without doing the needful to the rightful owners of the land.

“The families being aggrieved on the ways, manner and procedure adopted by the government in taking over their rightful land and converting same to personal and/or commercial purpose, our clients were not happy and they took legal steps,” the petition added.

While noting that the suit is pending before the appellate court having been dismissed by the lower court, the petition added that “the suspects were led by the Osun State Joint Taxes Force (JTF) to demolish the fences erected on the land without a court order.

The families called for the arrest of the suspects and subsequent investigation of the circumstances behind the matter.

Vanguard News Nigeria