.

– says 206,650 residents enroll on scheme

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osogbo, The Chairman, Osun Health Insurance Agency (OSHIA) Governing Board, Mr Adeoye Adelakun disclosed that a medical facility has been delisted from the agency’s services for maltreating patients.

This is as he disclosed that 206, 659 residents have, since the commencement of the scheme, enrolled to benefit from the agency’s services.

Speaking with Journalists in Osogbo, Adelakun said the agency has commenced what it described as “Mystery Shopping”, with a view to dealing with any health care provider on the agency’s list, maltreating patients.

“A health care facility with about 8000 enrollees, which was the biggest with the agency, has been delisted for treating our enrollees with disrespect.

“We have been receiving complaints from enrollees with regards to shabby treatment from health care providers under the scheme. To deal with the situation, we have embarked on “mystery shopping”, which involved using both agency and private persons to get information on the attitude of the health care providers across the state.

“And we are also relying on feedback from enrollees with regards to healthcare providers’ response to improve service delivery”, he said.

Adelakun further disclosed that of the 206,659 enrollees, 71,393 are vulnerable residents, including those at government orphanages and inmates, who are benefitting under the Basic Health Care Provision Fund and state government’s equity fund.

“89,148 public servants have enrolled, 43,915, enrolled under the Tertiary Institutions Social Healthcare Insurance Programme (TISHIP), while informal sector enrollment stands at 2,203.

“Governor Adegboyega Oyetola’s commitment, especially, timely release of equity grant and the 3 per cent basic salary of public servants as government’s share of their health insurance premium, as well as creating an enabling environment for successful implementation of the scheme through the establishment of governing board”, he added.