By Shina Abubakar

ONE of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship candidate in Osun State, Mr. Dotun Babayemi, yesterday, warned the National Chairman of the party, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, to be careful in handling the crisis bedeviling the state chapter.

Babayemi, in a statement, stated that the party must tread cautiously if it desires to win the governorship seat at the July poll.

He said: “I will win the July poll convincingly as the candidate of the party, due to my antecedents which have been evident in the support I have been receiving across the state.

“The onus is now on us to put our house in order and this is where the support of everybody, especially the national leadership of our party, is germane. Enough of bickering, hide-and-seek and related shenanigans.

“The people of the state are already tired of the administration of All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state and they’re desperately yearning for a change through me.

“So, if our great party, under the leadership of Senator Iyorchia Ayu, is truly desirous of clinching the governorship seat at the coming state election, then everything must be done rightly to rally round my emergence as the party’s candidate endorsed by stakeholders and members across the state.”