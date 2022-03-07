Yemi Osinbajo

With the number of security challenges facing the country in recent times, the collaboration between traditional rulers across the country and government at all levels is even more critical now so as to improve security nationwide, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, has said.

He spoke in Delta State, when he paid courtesy calls to the Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom, Dr. Emmanuel Sideso; and the Olu of Warri, HRM Ògiame Atuwatse III.

At both palaces, the Vice President, who was accompanied by the Delta State Deputy Governor, Kingsley Otuaro, and the President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Mr. Olumide Akpata, was welcomed with drumming, dancing and singing with much fanfare and in a festive atmosphere.

Before stopping at the palaces, the vice president attended the thanksgiving service, in Effurun, Delta State, in honour of the late elder statesman and member of the Second Republic House of Representatives, Chief Patrick Ideh, who passed at 95.

Speaking at the Palace of the Olu of Warri, Osinbajo said: “The role of the traditional council, the traditional rulership in our country is absolutely critical to security, and I am happy that this is something that you also not only recognize, but accept as a major function of the traditional rulership.”

Aside from the major roles of the security agencies in ensuring security, the vice president observed that traditional rulers in the country also have vital roles to play in their respective communities because of their moral authority.

He further highlighted the critical role traditional rulers in the state played in resolving disputes in oil-producing communities.

He said: “For example, the deputy governor and I have worked extensively in some of the conflicts in oil-producing communities that had led to a decline in oil production, and we did so by going round to speak to various communities. We were able to achieve results just because the traditional rulership took it upon themselves to be front and centre of mediating these disputes.

“I think that the times that we are in also calls for that kind of intervention, and I will respectfully urge you to take this on, as a major task, because, just as have been mentioned, our country depends a great deal on oil production.”

He congratulated the Olu of Warri on his ascension. In the same vein, at the Ovie of Uvwie’s palace, Osinbajo acknowledged the role of traditional rulers, including the monarch, in keeping law and order and maintaining peace in all their communities.

In his opening remarks, the Olu of Warri described the Vice President’s visit as a ‘homecoming,’ and thanked him for his good works as President Buhari’s deputy and for ‘putting Nigeria first.’

In his remarks, Ovie of Uvwie thanked President Buhari and the Vice President for the respect they show to the country’s traditional institutions.

Vanguard News Nigeria