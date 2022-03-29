Vice president Prof Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday visited Kaduna to sympathize with victims of the attack on Kaduna-Abuja train that occurred on Monday.



Fielding questions from newsmen during the visit, Osinbajo condemned the attack and extended his condolence to the families of passengers that lost their lives.



He described the act as evil, adding that such behavior was sheer manifestation of cowardice.



The Vice President said such happenings reinforced the need to provide security and surveillance on rail tracks, adding that government had been doing its best.

He promised that rail service would be restored soonest, just as he assured that adequate safety measures will be put in place to avert recurrence of such incident.



He commended Kaduna State government for footing the medical bills of those injured, promising that Federal Government would render all necessary support.



NAN report that the Vice president, in company of Gov. Nasir El-Rufai and some top government officials visited victims at St.Gerald Hospital and Nigerian Army Referral Hospital, Kaduna, to sympathizse with the victims.

