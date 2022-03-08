Chief (Amb) Uba A. Michael has described vice president, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo as a quintessential leader who has assisted in making the work of the president easier.

The remark comes on the occasion of Osinbajo’s 65th birthday.

“Osinabjo is a father to us and a trusted ally, that is why you have not heard of any rift between him and the president”, Uba said in his message.

“In this day and time when you have very few trustworthy people, everyone needs someone like vice president Osinbajo to support them when they are at their low. For example, the president is out of the country, but he is not worried because he left Nigeria in the hands of someone who he knows is very capable of leading in his absence. You don’t get that every day.

“You leave your business for some people and the whole thing falls apart, but the vice president has proven time and again why he was picked as the running mate of the president in 2015 and 2019. If he was not capable, he would have been dropped after the first tenure.

“I just wish the vice president all the best on this his birthday and hope that all his aspirations become a reality. Nigeria is blessed to have someone like him occupying that seat.” He concluded

Uba is also hoping to clinch the number one seat in Delta State when the governorship elections come around in 2023.

Vanguard News Nigeria