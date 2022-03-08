The Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo has been described as a treasure that every Nigerian must be proud of, and who is worthy to be utilized in the quest to regenerate our nation.

A political organization, the Osinbajo Grassroots Organization, OGO, made this declaration in Abuja on Tuesday.

The group, in a statement signed by its National Convener , Sylvanus Foluso Ojo, on the occasion marking the 65th birthday of the Vice President, stated that in view of his intellect, leadership acumen and humane disposition Osinbajo truly deserves to be celebrated

“The Vice President has built for himself and this nation a legacy of patriotism, loyalty and unhindered connection with the Nigerian people. Even as a serving VP, Prof Osinbajo has warmed himself into the hearts of average Nigerians who have been touched one way or the other by his compassionate and inclusive leadership .

“Beyond politics, it has become essentially imperative to celebrate the man, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, whose deep conviction about the greatness, and destiny of the nation Nigeria and her people is unparalleled.

“Right before our very eyes Osinbajo has risen to an iconic status of a rare statesman, and a quintessential treasure that must be cherished and treasured by all Nigerians, regardless of political, ethnic or religious divides.”

“At 65, our belief is further reinforced in the knowledge, that God has preserved you for a time as this, to nurture continually the good seed of integrity, enterprise in service, loyalty to nation and principal, and delivering on impactful economic initiatives in the interest of all Nigerians.

“Our joy is further deepened in your laudable, robust and enviable life, one that the youthful and growing generation of Nigerians can build upon as foundation for hardwork, forthrightness, focus, discipline, contentment and empathy.

“We salute Your Excellency on this inspiring moment even as we pray for your continued good health, increased grace, divine life and undying passion for unquenchable service to fatherland at 65.

“We are indeed proud of you and we wish Your Excellency and your loving household a unique, lovely and blessed celebration.”

Vanguard News Nigeria