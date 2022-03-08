Hon. Obidike Chukwuebuka the Director General – Conference of APC Support Groups and member of the All Progressives Congress, APC National Strategic Lobby Committee heartily felicitates Vice President Prof. Yemi Osibanjo who marks his 65th birthday today.

Obidike in a congratulatory message described the Vice President as a leader of unquestionable character, one who is loyal and committed in service to our great Nation, Nigeria and to the All Progressives Congress.

Obidike who is also a leading aspirant for the National Youth Leader (APC) noted the achievement of APC-led administration’s economic and social intervention programmes (SIP) spear headed by the Vice President in mitigating the plights of the masses, he lauded Osinbajo’s contributions to National development.

“Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will be remembered as a charismatic leader who encouraged active youth participations in politics and service at all levels. And through an exemplary approach to governance he is an icon for excellence in politics.

“Together with all progressive youths and the youths of Nigeria, we acknowledge his unwavering effort in assisting President Muhammadu Buhari in running the affairs of Nigeria, for the good of all,” he stated.

While wishing the Vice President good health and much more fruitfulness in life and service, Obidike assured him of the continued prayers and goodwill of the youth constituents of our great Nation Nigeria.