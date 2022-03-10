By Emmanuel Okogba

Asisat Oshoala, Super Falcons striker and four times African Women’s Player of the Year has signed a contract extension with Barcelona Femeni that will see her remain at the club until 2024.

The announcement was made on the official Twitter handle of the club that had a photo of Oshoala with club president Joan Laporta and women’s team manager Xavier Puig.

Oshoala, 27, since joining has scored a total of 80 goals in 101 appearances and currently leads the scorer’s chart of this season’s Primera Iberdrola with 16 goals in 19 games.

✅ OFFICIAL | Asisat Oshoala has extended her contract with FC Barcelona until 2024 ✍️ pic.twitter.com/9NL0ueRbso — Barça Femení (@BarcaFem) March 10, 2022

The tally has already made her the sixth highest goalscorer in the team’s history.

“I am very happy to continue with the world’s best team. Not just for the football, but because off the pitch they are also best at looking after players and helping them to continue improving.” Oshoala said about the extension.

“I am a forward and I want to carry on scoring goals. The aim is continue developing and to be happy”.

Oshoala missed the final round of qualification for AWCON against the Lady Elephants of Ivory Coast due to an injury.

Vanguard News Nigeria