Oscars 2022: full list of winners

All the winners and nominees from the 94th Academy Awards

Best supporting actress

Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)
Ariana DeBose (West Side Story) – WINNER!
Judi Dench (Belfast)
Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)
Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)

Best costume design

Cruella – WINNER!
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story

Best sound

Belfast
Dune – WINNER!
No Time to Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story

Best original score

Don’t Look Up
Dune – WINNER!
Encanto
Parallel Mothers
The Power of the Dog

Best adapted screenplay

Coda (Sian Heder) – WINNER!
Drive My Car (Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe)
Dune (Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve)
The Lost Daughter (Maggie Gyllenhaal)
The Power of the Dog (Jane Campion)

Best original screenplay

Belfast (Kenneth Branagh) – WINNER!
Don’t Look Up (Adam McKay, David Sirota)
Licorice Pizza (Paul Thomas Anderson)
King Richard (Zach Baylin)
The Worst Person in the World (Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier)

Best animated short


Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper – WINNER!

Best live action short


Ala Kachuu – Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye – WINNER!
On My Mind
Please Hold

Best supporting actor


Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)
Troy Kotsur (Coda) – WINNER!
Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)
JK Simmons (Being the Ricardos)
Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)

Best film editing


Don’t Look Up
Dune – WINNER!
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
tick, tick… BOOM!

Best makeup & hairstyling


Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye – WINNER!
House of Gucci

Best animated feature


Encanto – WINNER!
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells Vs the Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon

Best documentary feature


Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul – WINNER!
Writing With Fire

Best documentary short

Audible
Lead Me Home
The Queen of Basketball – WINNER!
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies

Best original song


Be Alive (King Richard)
Dos Oruguitas (Encanto)
Down to Joy (Belfast)
No Time to Die (No Time to Die) – WINNER!
Somehow You Do (Four Good Days)

Best cinematography


Dune – WINNER!
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story

Best international feature


Drive My Car – WINNER!
Flee
The Hand of God
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
The Worst Person in the World

Best production design


Dune – WINNER!
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story

Best visual effects


Dune – WINNER!
Free Guy
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
No Time to Die
Spider-Man: No Way Home

Best actress


Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye) – WINNER!
Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)
Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers)
Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)
Kristen Stewart (Spencer)

Best actor

Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)
Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)
Andrew Garfield (tick, tick … BOOM!)
Will Smith (King Richard) – WINNER!
Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

Best director


Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
Drive My Car (Ryûsuke Hamaguchi)
Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)
Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog) – WINNER!
Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)

Best picture


Belfast
Coda – WINNER!
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story

