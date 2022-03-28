Queen rapper, Nicki Minaj is weighing in on Will Smith‘s behavior at the 2022 Oscars.

Nicki who issued a series of tweets regarding Will hitting Chris Rock during the ceremony for making fun of Jada Pinkett Smith said she doesn’t think Rock would have made the joke if he knew about Jada’s predicament.

You would recall that Will Smith, before he won Best Actor for his role in ‘King Richard’, slapped presenter, Chris Rock for joking about his wife, Jada Pinkett.

Chris Rock, presenting the award for best documentary, said “Jada I love you, ‘G.I. Jane 2,’ cannot wait to see it.”

Minutes after, Will Smith walked up to the stage and slapped Rock, warning him not to mention his wife’s name, as he returned to his seat.

Reacting, Nicki Minaj on her Twitter page said ”I love Chris Rock. I don’t think he would’ve made that joke had he known what Jada recently shared- but between him & the whole team @ the #Oscars you mean to tell me not ONE of y’all heard this woman just share this heartbreaking story?#ComeOnSon

”The husband gets a front row seat to his wife’s pain… he’s the 1 consoling her… drying her tears behind closed doors when those cameras go off. Social media has made ppl feel that these “husbands” won’t ever run into them in real life.

”You just got to witness in real time what happens in a man’s soul when he looks over to the woman he loves & sees her holding back tears from a “little joke” at her expense. This is what any & every real man feels in that instant. while y’all seeing the joke he’s seeing her pain

”Imagine what it must feel like to be losing your hair to the point where you have to shave it bald. You think that’s easy to deal with for anyone? You don’t think she’s cried about that many times? 2022 y’all gon have to see these men about those jokes you made about their wives.”

