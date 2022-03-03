Osborn Nweze Umahi,

Osborn Nweze Umahi, the young energetic Chief Executive Officer of Osborn Lapalm Royal Resort and Director of Finance at Forte GCC Innovative Solutions, exemplifies comfort and affluence, but he is well identified with championing the course of the poor and raising the standard of living of the vulnerable in Nigeria.

Osborn, who is regarded as a handsome entrepreneur, a seasoned philanthropist, and son of the Ebonyi State governor, Dave Umahi has been the outstanding voice rallying support for the people at the base of the social strata in the society.

He is also reputed as a quintessential humanitarian with a heart of gold, has on several occasions through his charity organisation, Osborn Foundation, shown kindness to the less privileged, especially going the extra distance to improve access to quality education among indigent children.

Fondly called Ichie agu by his peers,

Osborn Nweze, an unassuming businessman, who also doubles as the managing director of Brass Oil and Construction Company Limited, has been the crusader for the fight against poverty and the neglect of the poor in a society that cares less.

Among the generation that runs crazy after little success and given to a life of extravagance, irresponsible and obscene lifestyle,

Osborn Nweze brings close to his heart Nigerians who are not as lucky in life as he is, driving the Osborn Foundation to make an impact in an environment that help is distant.

Unlike many of us, he is a de-trabalised Nigerian. After a recent outreach by his foundation at a school in Kano where books and writing materials were supplied, he wrote on social media:

“Glory to God & great job to the team, you’re all very appreciated for your hard work. We see doctors, engineers &future leaders already” said Osborn Nweze

Already, Osborn Nweze has hinted that what has been achieved by his foundation is nothing compared to what is yet to come, by recently suggesting that he intends to raise $1 billion for his foundation, to further impact lives.