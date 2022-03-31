Nweze Umahi

Prince Osborn Nweze Umahi, son of Ebonyi State governor, Dave Umahi, has been spotted with a mystery lady in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The young real estate mogul posted a picture on social media showing him holding hands with the unknown lady inside what looks like an art gallery.

There is no gainsaying that Osborn Nweze is one of the most eligible bachelors in Nigeria.



The thoroughbred businessman is well-read, having completed his university degree in Civil Engineering at Surrey University, United Kingdom, and went on for his Masters degree in Finance from Aberdeen University.

Fondly called Ichie agu by his peers, Osborn Nweze sits as the Director of Finance at Forte GCC Innovative Solutions, founder of Osborn Foundation and managing director of Brass Oil and Construction Limited.

The 21-year-old, who is the founder of Osborne Foundation which has been touching lives of poor Nigerians, particularly contributing positively to the lives of children across the country by donating academic materials to them.

The astute businessman has displayed high competence at a young age, managing the family’s conglomerate, which includes Osborn Lapalm Royal Resort.

Osborn Nweze stands out among the generation of today’s youths who are disillusioned about the true meaning and use of wealth, as many of them feel it is to show off and display extravagance in the eyes of the poor.

Everyone loves good things, and that include associating with individuals, particularly young men, who are focused and purpose-driven, in this millennial that people are so much given to vanity and wasting their lives away.