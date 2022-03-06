By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing a Benue son, Arch. Sunny Echono as the new Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund, TETFUND, and also congratulated the appointee for his deserved appointment.

Arch. Echono was the immediate past Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Abuja who recently retired after a meritorious service to the nation.

The Governor in s statement issued weekend in Makurdi by his Chief Press Secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur, expressed delight that Arch. Echono’s outstanding performance as the Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Education earned him the recognition and appointment to higher responsibility.

The Governor in the statement said: “I am delighted with this well deserved appointment. Arch Echono is a good ambassador of Benue State and distinguished citizen of Nigeria. His diligence and wealth of experience in the management of human and material resources over the years will be the needed asset in his new assignment.”

While wishing Arch. Echono a successful tenure, the Governor urged him to sustain his high administrative and professional excellence, high moral and ethical standards that had brought him thus far just as he reminded him that the nation was his constituency and he should take cognizance of the diversity and interest of all Nigerians in the discharge of his responsibilities.

Vanguard News Nigeria