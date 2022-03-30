Ortom

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has expressed grief over the sustained invasion of Benue communities and killing of innocent people of the state by suspected armed Fulani herdsmen.

The Governor in a statement issued on Wednesday in Makurdi by his Chief Press Secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur was reacting to Tuesday’s bloody activities of Fulani herdsmen who reportedly hacked many of their victims to death in unprovoked attacks in Guma, Kwande and Gwer West Local Government Areas, LGAs, of the state. He urged the people to rise up and defend themselves.

According to the statement, “a report from the team leader of security agencies in Kasekyo near Tse Torkula village in Guma LGA said suspected Fulani herders at about 9:30am on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 shot one Turner Ajar and an unidentified elderly man who were on a motorcycle going to the farm.

“The team of Agro Rangers who were on patrol in the area ran into the attack, unfortunately, the victims had already been killed. Their corpses were taken and deposited at a hospital in Gbajimba, Guma LGA of the state.

“In Kpankeeke, a suburb on the outskirts of Naka, headquarters of Gwer West LGA, gory images of persons killed by another set of herdsmen littered the streets.

“The Agro Rangers team were alerted and they moved to the location alongside the Army and Police. The patrol team found the body of one Ahemba Apeelu, an aged man at a sawmill from Saav/Ukusu Council Ward who was slaughtered and his throat slit.

“Others identified to have been killed by the invaders includes Tersoo Yasough and a young lady known as Martha Ukange.

“Another body of a young man yet to be identified was later sighted along the road. Another body yet to be identified was recovered too. The search for more persons who are said to be missing is ongoing in affected communities.”

The statement noted that eye witnesses alleged that the armed herders were dressed in military camouflage as a decoy as they unleashed mayhem in the affected communities.

