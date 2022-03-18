Texas-based rapper of Nigerian descent, Orchestrate96 returns with hard-hitting single “Up”.

Following the relative success of his debut album “Young & Naive”, which spawned the viral hit

“Stack Up”, the Nigerian American rapper looks to take things up another notch with the

precursor to his forthcoming sophomore album “Money Baby”.

Consistent with the general theme of his impending album, Orchestrate96’s latest single “Up”, produced by Masher, sees him speak into existence of generational wealth and influence.

He said; “My new goal as an artist is to be financially free to a point of global influence. At this song’s core, I aim to show improvement in my vocal abilities, penmanship, and zeal to achieve monetary triumph”.

Going even farther he added; “The inspiration came from my father. He did his very best for me.

I want to be better than he ever did. It is our parent’s wish that their children be better than them.”