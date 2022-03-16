All is now set for OPPO Nigeria to introduce a new Mid-range smartphone into the country.

Like the previously launched A9 Series, the new A9 series is expected to top the Mid-range smartphone category in Nigeria taking insight from A92 and A93 both previously launched in 2020 given their incredible features.

The latest A9 device is slated to launch in late March and is expected the be “A Perfect Choice” of Mid-range smartphone for all lovers of a quality and budget friendly smartphone with large storage, battery performance, sleek design and camera technology.

Jennifer Okorhi, OPPO Nigeria Marketing Manager while speaking at the Press briefing with key stakeholders, said that it had been specially designed with the specific growing needs of the brand’s customers as the motivation.



“All I can say for now is that this device is under OPPO A Series umbrella and has lots of great features that will thrill our customers. We are truly excited about this particular product because it was borne out of a necessity to provide a device that our customers won’t need to break the bank for, while receiving optimal value”, said Okorhi.



The brand has promised that this new device will stay true to its user centric philosophy while accommodating versatility with a splash of newly upgraded tech that will set this product apart from other mid-range smartphone. So, whether you are a budding content creator, a music enthusiast or even heavy on downloading large files, this new device is the perfect choice.



