The Ooni of Ife, oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja II has charged leading real estate company, Zylus Group International to continually uphold her mandate of aiding the government to reduce housing deficit in Nigeria.

The real estate company with over 15 estates in Lagos, Ogun, Abuja and Enugu has in about 3years developed affordable housing for Nigerians with a mandate of replicating same in other states and beyond the shores of the country.

The Ooni who also threw his weight behind the leading real estate company also assured the management and staff of his commitment to provide support to the company where necessary.

The Ooni made this known during a surprise visit to the Lekki Head Office of Zylus Group on Monday, 21st February 2022.

While receiving the Ooni at the company’s office alongside other management team, the Chairman Zylus Group, Dr. Oluwatosin Olatujoye expressed his gratitude to the Ooni and also intimated him with some of the plans of the company for the year 2022.

The management team had in August 2021 visited the Ooni at his palace in Ife where they had the opportunity to be mentored by the Ooni who before his ascension as the 50th Ooni of Ife is a real estate developer/investor and a member of the Global Institute of Real estate.

He also charged the company to continue to uphold integrity while carrying out her business and ensure quality service delivery at all times.

As a leading real estate and investment company that has been in existence for over 3 years, Zylus Group has continued to pursue her mandate of providing affordable housing to millions of Nigerians through her subsidiary Zylus Homes and property and also ensuring human and capital development.

Other interests of the company include Agriculture, travels and tour, as well as transport and logistics all channeled through the Zylus Farmvest, Zylus Travels and Tour and Zylus Transport and Logistics subsidiaries.