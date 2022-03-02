From left—

ibadan—Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, and the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, yesterday, held a closed door meeting in Ibadan with the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, in respect of his rift with Bola Tinubu, a National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The meeting, which was to resolve the lingering strained relationship between the two prominent Yoruba political leaders, was held at a private residence of the Alaafin of Oyo in Ibadan, and lasted for about two hours.

It was said to be a first step toward finding a lasting reconciliation between the two political gladiators (Tinubu and Aregbesola).

According to a source, after consultations, the leaders agreed to move to the next stage of the meeting, which would be held at a later date.

Aregbesola had, in the build-up to February 2022 governorship primaries of the APC in Osun, allegedly disparaged Tinubu for taking sides with Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State, his brother.

A source said that Aregbesola had asked the traditional rulers to resolve his feud with Tinubu, a presidential aspirant of the APC in the 2023 general elections.

The source said: “Rauf Aregbesola came before the Ooni, and Oba Ogunwusi joined him shortly.

“Nobody was allowed to enter. Nobody was briefed. They later came out and entered their cars.”

However, details of the meeting were still unknown, as of the time of filing this report.