By Dennis Agbo

The Chairman ton of Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority, ECTDA, Dr Josef-Ken Onoh has condoled with the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Chief Festus Keyamo (SAN) over the death of his father, Pa Mathias Keyamo, who passed on during the weekend in Effurun in Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State at the age of 83.

Onoh said that the loss of Pa Keyamo was equally his own loss, stating that the minister is his ‘brother’ whom they share many things in common.

Also Read:

Festus Keyamo loses dad

Onoh however said he was not feeling too bad over the death because the departed patriarch lived his 83 years passage with nobility, selflessness and was a leading light, a mentor and a good family man.

He, however, said he will miss his affection, not only to the immediate Keyamo family but to the affiliates such as himself and another network of relations whom Pa Keyamo played a role too as a father, Uncle and source of inspiration.

“What affects the Keyamo family affects me. Festus has been more than a friend over the years and so this death of our father is a loss to all of us but we take solace in the good legacies he has left behind. I am sure the angels are with him as he journeys on,” said Onoh.

Vanguard News Nigeria