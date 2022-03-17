Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Aare Gani Adams

Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams,has given reasons for the celebration of the 2022 edition of Eledumare festival, saying Olokun Festival Foundation OFF,under his leadership as the Chief Promoter, has deemed it fit to honour and appease God for counting the organization special for His glory in the last two decades.

Adams,while urging all religious leaders to celebrate God for at least,three days,stated further that it is only God’s intervention that can save Nigeria from imminent collapse,adding that the idea of celebrating Eledumare festival for 21- days came as the group’s way of appreciating God for the grace to surmount all the challenges of life.

He expressed confidence in the struggle to actualize the dream of the foundation, especially, in promoting the cultural identity of Yoruba race across the southwest and in the diaspora.

The Yoruba generalissimo noted that the benefits of celebrating Eledumare festival is beyond the present moment,adding that whenever the group celebrate Eledumare,God will deposit mineral resources in the south west for the future.

” As a group that is poised to promote the cultural identity of our race,we celebrate other deities across the southwest,it is no doubt that our efforts have been rewarded right from the outset, however,it is important for us to celebrate the most high God.The creator of heaven and earth”,

Iba Adams, however, blamed the present situation on the failures of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, saying the present hike in the prices of Premium Motor Spirit and diesel had a far reaching effect on the economy.

“The suffering is becoming very unbearable. The present situation of the country needs God’s intervention.Unless God intervenes in the situation, Nigeria can never make any meaningful progress”,

On the festival,Adams insisted that Eledumare festival will go on for 21 days as the group’s little way to honour and appease the most high God.

“Our programmes for this year festival include prayer to almighty God,visits to Widows,Orphanage homes,Old People’s homes and Arts Gallery, Photo exhibitions, Soccer Beach,Yoruba Quiz competition, fashion show,Table tennis, Taekwondo, Ayo-Olopon competition,and Festival float that heralds the Grand finale in April”,

“All these activities would be held daily in the various locations.They are put together to celebrate God in the most amazing way”

He also spoke about the ability of the group to use cultural promotion as tools for the liberation of the race, insisting that any race that lose the culture loses everything.

“Culture is a potent tool for liberation therefore,we must continue to forge ahead in ensuring that we sustain our culture and traditions.

Dignitaries present at the event include Osi Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land,Chief Gani Kayode Balogun,Atoloye Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land,Chief Babajide Tanimowo,Asoju Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land,Chief Yinka Oguntimehin, and all members of the National Executive Council and National Coordinating Council of the OPC.Others were Chairman of Aareonakakanfo event planning committee, Ambassador Abiodun Philips,Chief Mrs. Kemi Oni, Comrade Ibrahim Lawal,and others.