By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA–AS stakeholders in the education sector continue to explore more possible ways of curbing examination malpractices in secondary schools, a former Commissioner of Education in Edo State, Prof Ngozi Osarenren, has said selection and posting of people with unquestionable characters could greatly contribute to ending the ugly development.

To this end, she has advised the West African Examinations Council, WAEC, to only select people it could only vouch for as its invigilators.

Speaking, Monday, at the 27th Annual WAEC Endowment Fund Lecture, in Abuja, Prof Osarenren warned doing otherwise by the nation’s examination body would dent the image of its examination process.

The former commissioner, who spoke on the theme:” Assessing The Assessors: Looking Back and Looking Forward”, insisted that supervisors and invigilators appointed by WAEC should be above board by not being compromised in the face of “juicy offers.”

Açcording to her, WAEC could ensure its supervisors and invigilators are not compromised in any way by providing proper remuneration.

“Supervisors and invigilators should be above board. He should not compromise in the face of juicy offers by principals and school administrators who are interested in having boasting rights of ‘our school is always making 100 percent.’ How are they always making 100 percent?

“Once the teacher supervisor compromises that becomes a problem. We have to be extremely careful to ensure that we don’t run into such problems.

“Don’t select and appoint people we cannot vouch for their credibility. It is going to create problems for the examination process,” she said.

She said stakeholders must ensure that nothing happens to WAEC.

Açcording to Prof Osarenren, “improved welfare for supervisors and invigilators would help to enhance the sanctity of WAEC examinations in the country.

She said, “The onus is on us as stakeholders to ensure that nothing happens to WAEC. Seventy years is huge, it has come and WAEC will continue to be there even though some of us may not be here.”