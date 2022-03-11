Saliu Mustapha is a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC. A one-time deputy national chairman of the defunct Congress for Progressives Change, CPC; Mustpaha in this interview, speaks on a wide range of issues including the March 26 national elective convention of the APC, his plans for the party if elected chairman, the crises rocking the ruling party, among others. Excerpts!

By Dirisu Yakubu & Omeiza Ajayi

What is your take on current happenings in your party, the APC?

For us, it a sign of good things and it is something that will make the party stronger especially as the party seems to be back on track and now moving fast toward the March 26 national convention. You can see that a lot has happened in the last couple of days.

Chairmen of the state chapters have finally been sworn in. The zoning formula which had for weeks been a subject of speculation has finally been released by the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, CECPC, and of course, the chairmen and secretaries of the sub-committees have been sworn in by the acting national chairman and governor of Niger state, Abubakar Sani Bello. So, we are back on track.

What is your stand on a consensus candidate for the position of the national chairman given the reported endorsement of your co-competitors for the chairmanship position by President Muhammadu Buhari?

Our position has always been that there are official channels through which our party leaders pass on vital information especially on something as important as a consensus choice. But as we speak here, there has been no such communication. We are very much in the race especially as the party has officially released a zoning formula showing that the position is zoned to the North Central. We have not stopped our consultation and we will keep at it. Back to the issue of consensus, if the party leaders opt for that choice, we hope it will be us because of several reasons and if it’s elective convention, we are prepared for the contest.

No one can say Saliu Mustapha is a divisive character. A party with different tendencies and demography as APC needs a unifier that will make it stronger. It needs someone that is effectively a bridge between the older and younger generation of party members; someone that is old enough to understand the intricacies of party administration and is also at a home with all generation of politicians.

And don’t forget that I was part of the founding members of APC who pushed through the merger from start to finish in 2014 as the national deputy chairman of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change, CPC. I have never strayed from the ideals of progressivism and this is why I’m so interested in institutionalizing the ideals that our party stands for

What exactly are your plans of the party if elected chairman at the convention?

We want to build a party that the membership and leadership will be proud of. We plan to do things differently by ensuring that the party adopts a political culture that is guided by values.

This is why I am passionate about an idea that was mooted in the past but was never realized, that is, The Progressives Institute, TPI. It will be a hub of cross fertilization of ideas among younger party members, a think-tank of sorts to bring up ideas and ideals of progressivism and instill them in a way that will distinguish APC from others.

We intend to promote a direct policy where women and youth will have a sense of belonging and the younger generation of party members would get a pride of place on our watch but we will not forget the older generation.

Party financing is one area that we will do differently. Rather than have a few individuals provide funding, we plan to make people have ownership through membership fees. But more importantly is the levy on all political appointees from the highest office holder which in this case is the President to the least. A sense of ownership is needed and this is what we promise to put in place. If the party is able to generate enough funds quarterly or biannually through levies, then there might be no need for instance to make party members pay more than necessary for nomination forms like is usually done

How do you intend to resolve the leadership crisis?

We plan to identify triggers for intra- party crises and tackle them before they become intractable. To do this, there will be constant consultation at all levels to identify those triggers. In essence, we will adopt preventive diplomacy in crisis management. And should conflicts rear their head in spite of all, we will adopt a dispute resolution style that would be fair to all concerned. Let me remind you of what we did back then in CPC. We were holding meetings every week with a view to attending to issues that could create internal problems. This is one of the things that we hope to replicate in the ruling party. Let me add here that we plan to institutionalise a peer review mechanism in the party and within the state chapters of the party to ensure that everyone at that level is on the same page. We shall help in promoting a healthy competition and good reward system within the party.

What makes you think you are best suited for the position that former governors and sitting senators are also vying for?

It is not a contest of titles but of ideas. And we are not in a race for an executive position where experience as governor is a pre-requisite. The position we are gunning for is not one that is best suited for people who are used to running a one man show. We believe in consultation and this is what is expected of a party chairman. So, in terms of hands-on experience in party administration, none of these former governors really have it at national level. The ones that had some form of party experience had it at state level well over 40 years ago, not even recently.

Give us your take on the 2023 Presidential election as it concerns your party, the APC?

What we are seeing right now is healthy aspiration. The field is open to all but for now, we are focused on the national convention coming up in a few weeks time. If at the end of it all, we succeed in our bid for APC’s top job; we would be fair to everyone who is interested in flying the party’s flag in March as Presidential candidate.