By Onozure Dania

Omowunmi-Abisogun Family of Iru-kingdom, Victoria Island, in Lagos, yesterday, denied claims of plans to withdraw a suit challenging the emergence and installation of Oba Wasiu Gbolahan Lawal.

The family, in a statement by Surajudeen Durosinmi, urged the public to disregard the speculations.

Durosinmi said that there is no division among the authentic members of the Omowunmi-Abisogun family, adding that the territorial integrity of the Iru Kingdom will forever be protected in the interest of all genuine members that remain uncompromising, in the interest of future generations.

The statement reads in part: “The head of Omowunmi-Abisogun family of Iru-kingdom wishes to appeal to the unstable members of the family, who are willing to join those bribed to mortgage their future, by dropping the pursuit to rescue the family inheritance from present usurpers, to retrace their steps and join the part of justice to remove Mr Gbolahan Lawal from the throne illegally occupied.

“The illegal occupation of Wasiu Gbolahan Lawal as Oniru of Iruland remains a subject of litigation at a Lagos High Court and nothing like reconciliation by authentic family members, except those with no dignity nor honour.

“We wish to state clearly that there is no division among the authentic members of the Omowunmi-Abisogun family and the territorial integrity of Iru Kingdom will be forever protected in the interest of all genuine members that will forever remain uncompromising, including for future generations.

“Our cultural background plays a non-quantifiable and critical of our entire humanity. Our truthfulness to our cultural background and uncompromising stand to protect the heritage defines the genuineness of our humanity which plays a strong role in what awaits us in the future.

“We are indeed personally saddened by the fact that our cultural heritage is under threat by some members of Lagos political cabals who assisted in imposing Gbolahan Lawal on us. This is nothing but an intergenerational injustice and we have a duty to protect our cultural heritage, not for our immediate family alone, but the future and entire history of Oniru Kingdom.

“Reconciliation with a false occupant of the throne, therefore, remain impossible and a non-negotiable idea. Those discussing reconciliations are towing the part of compromise and destruction of their cultural heritage.