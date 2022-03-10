Dayo Johnson Akure

A student of Agolo High school Ikare Akoko, North East council area of Ondo state has repeatedly been shot during the schools annual lnter- House Sport.

Reports had it that secondary school students from various parts of Akokoland attended the annual ceremony.

Many old students were equally in attendance.

Unconfirmed report alleged that two rival cult groups engaged themselves in surprimacy battle hence the bloody clash during the sport competition.

An eyewitness account said, “ The inter house sport competition went on peacefully until gunshots were heard which led to immediate death of a student while two others seriously wouded and now receiving medical attention in an undisclosed hospital.

“After the unfortunate incident there was panic and apprehension in Ikare Akoko as parents ran helter skelter to check their wards.

The principal of the school or the games master could not be reached for comment but a teacher confirmed the ugly incident to newsmen.

However, the Divisional Police Officer in Ikare Akoko, Olatujoye Akinwande confirmed the incident.

Akinwande said that the corpse of the student had been deposited at a mortuary while those injured are presently receiving treatment in the hospital.

The state polive command image maker, Funmi Odunlami also confirmed the incident, saying investigation had commenced into the matter .

Odunlami however said no arrest had been made by police detectives

According to her ” We learnt that some people were shooting during the Inter-house sports and a nine-year-old boy was killed in the process while two others were injured.

She added that”We have drafted our men to the scene to restore peace in the area while investigation had commenced.”