By Festus Ahon

Tension Monday, enveloped Aboh-Ogwashi, a satellite town of Ogwashi-Uku Kingdom, Aniocha South Local Government Area, Delta State, following the invasion of the community by over 20 men who were heavily armed.

The Vanguard gathered that the gunmen who drove in three vehicles, shot sporadically within the Ogwa (Palace) area of the ‘Okwabani’ (traditional ruler) of the community, killing a member of the community vigilante, Nwika Alao.

A source who pleaded anonymity said the vigilante member shot at a very close range, lamenting that he died instantly. The source added that other members of the vigilante including the chairman of the local security outfit and head of the community’s task force on land recovery, Nnamdi Nwaebonor, were injured.

Saying that the vigilante patrol vehicle was vandalised with its ignition keys taken away by the invaders, the source said the gunmen carted away assorted mobiles phones belonging to the vigilante members.

According to the source, trouble started at about 10.am when some persons suspected to be land grabbers, brought in a bulldozer to bulldoze a land but were chased away by the vigilante members, adding that the suspected land grabbers abandoned one pump action gun, a short gun, and a bag which the local security operatives recovered.

The Okwabani of the community, Chief Jude Obidi who spoke to newsmen, said he told the vigilante team to take the recovered exhibits to the police station.

Obidi said; “while they were moving to the police station with exhibits, the hoodlums had reinforced and came into the town for the attack.

“About three vehicles came in shooting sporadically. So the vigilante people took off, and that was how they shot Chukwuwinke Alao, a very loyal member of the vigilante.

“The invasion happened near my Ogwa right at the heart of the town. This is a direct and an unprovoked attack on us. That is exactly what happened”. He however said the attack may not be unconnected with land tussle.

Confirming the incident, Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO in the State police command, DSP Bright Edafe said the police has commenced investigation, expressing hope that the invaders would be apprehended and brought to book.

