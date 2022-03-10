By Femi Bolaji, Jalingo-

Taraba state police command has confirmed the death of one person after hoodlums clashed with operatives of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, in Taraba state.

Spokesman of the state police command, DSP Abdullahi Usman, spoke to Vanguard via telephone.

He also said seven other persons sustained various degrees of injuries as a result of the impasse.

It was gathered that the hoodlums mobilised against operatives of NDLEA who stormed Kasuan-Bera axis of the metropolis to arrest a drug dealer.

The hoodlums while trying to secure the release of the arrested dealer attacked the vandalised van of the operatives who in turn shot to disperse the hoodlums.