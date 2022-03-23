By Dapo Akinrefon

Leading Senatorial aspirant for the Ondo Southern Senatorial District, Mr. Boye Oyewumi, has received the endorsement of the traditional Institution of Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State on his Senatorial ambition.

The aspirant, who is also the Vice-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Ondo State Development and Investment Promotional Agency, ONDIPA, was endorsed on Tuesday, 22nd of March, 2022 when he visited the Traditional Monarch of the Odigbo Kingdom. Oba Rufus Akinrinmade, the Orunja of Odigbo.

Oyewumi, while addressing the First Class Monarch, stated the need for the people to adopt a new and progressive approach to electing candidates for political offices that will see leadership emerge based on good reasoning, and not parochial sentiments.

He assured the traditional Institution of the Local Government Area of a transparent, quality and people’s driven representation if given the opportunity to represent them at the Senate come 2023.

He said: “Development only comes with proper and quality representation, hence the need for the people to elect candidates based on their antecedents and ability to deliver.”

While making reference to some of the projects which were facilitated by him to Odigbo LGA through ONDIPA under the leadership of the Rotimi Akeredolu led administration, especially, the Ore Industrial Park, Oyewumi explained that it is high time the people give their mandate to a candidate who can pull the much needed federal influence at the Legislative House to consolidate on these numerous key projects of the state government.

He also added that if given the opportunity to represent the senatorial district at the Red Chamber, his led representation would not just add numerical strengths to the Senate but will deliver the much needed dividends of democracy to the people.

Oyewumi also paid a brief visit to the Oniparaga Community in Odigbo where he met with party stakeholders in the ward.

In his response, the Traditional Monarch of Odigbo, Oba Akinrinmade expressed his pleasure at the aspiration of Mr Boye Oyewumi who he described as a candidate who has the much needed qualities to advance the Senatorial district.

The monarch said: Our people will elect differently this time around, we will ensure that we critically scrutinize any candidate that comes to seek our vote, we trust Boye Oyewumi and we are with him”.