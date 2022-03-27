By Dayo Johnson Akure

Ahead of the 2023 election, an independent opinion poll carried out around the Six cuncil areas of Ondo South in Ondo State by a PDP group, PDP Youth Wing (PYW)has put Senator Nicholas Tofowomo ahead of other Senatorial aspirants within the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Spokesperson for the group, Mr Ayilola Adeoye, said in Akure that the poll indicated that the incumbent Senator, Tofowomo led with a margin of 55 percent.

Adeoye said that ” The aggregate analysis showed 70 percent for Senator Tofowomo.

” The results were collated from a sample survey of 15,000 respondents with 13,000 respondents from Facebook and Twitter, and another 1,900 respondents from Instagram and 100 respondents from face-to-face contacts and telephone interviews.

“Different social media platforms were used including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Face-Face discussion to arrive at this result. It was credible and transparent.

“Our objective was to know the most popular among all the senatorial aspirants of the PDP to produce a consensus in our group ahead of the party’s primary in May this year”.

“The research was based on several dynamics which cannot be manipulated. One person cannot vote twice because it was digitalized.

Adeoye noted that “the respondents considered the popularity of aspirants, political experience, and performances in previous offices as the major determinants to elect their representatives ahead of the 2023 general election.