Adedayo Omotola Adetomiwa

Giftitng brand started out with a bid to fill in a gap in the buzzing industry of gift and luxury items in 2018.

Adedayo Omotola Adetomiwa, the CEO of the company was charged with the sole goal to put smiles on the faces of thousands when presented with gift items from their loved ones or givers.

Talking about how the journey has been, she shared that, “I was always motivated by my customers’ satisfaction. I would get positive reviews, existing customers referred me to new customers and the majority became returning customers. All these were my motivation to continue in this business and of course it’s a profitable venture as I am making money from it.”

Giftitng deals with sales of all types of Gift Items, 3D customized items, corporate gifts, surprise gift packages, luxury and everything channeled to revolutionize the multimillion naira industry.

ALSO READ: Sweet, sour stories of Tiwa Savage, Oxlade’s sex tapes’ saga

Addressing the challenges in the industry she said, “When I started my business it was difficult in the first 2 months because as an online business majority of my customers had doubt if the business was legit as everyone was afraid of being scammed, but I still kept on going at it and making sure I was consistent. Now Giftitng is successful we have an outlet in Lagos and we can boast of getting several customers in a week. Our Customers are 100% satisfied and our Customer retention rate is high.”

The brand plans to open outlets in different states in Nigeria later on in the future so as to prepare itself to render services like surprise packages, event planning and decorations on a large scale.

Also into looking at the nation’s development and growth she is also looking at organizing workshops and training people that have interest in the business but don’t know how to go about it.

Vanguard News Nigeria