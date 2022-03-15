The photography industry in Ibadan Oyo State is definitely not lacking in professionalism. A whole lot of works have made it to some of the biggest media platforms in the country, the weddings and other events in the state have become more visible and well projected because of the sheer creativity of these professionals, but however, there is always space for more creativity.

Oluwatosin Aremu is the Creative Head at Teeboss Imagery, she is a professional photographer with core competencies in head shots, portraits, wedding shoots, and abstract works, with the ability to use various editing suites. She is willing to take a spot in the Oyo State photography space.

When asked about her readiness, Oluwatosin said, “I believe I am ready to keep growing. It feels good to be one of the female professionals in this particular space, I am aware there are senior colleagues in the industry already, but like I became one of the best in Abuja where I relocated from due to my service to the nation, I am willing to keep learning and growing and will stand to be counted”.

“I actually started photography when I was way younger and I have grown through the process to where I am today and it can only get better. Ibadan and indeed Oyo State should be ready for more creative works since every picture tells a story” she concluded.

Teeboss Imagery’s works can be seen on her Instagram page @tee_boss.imagery