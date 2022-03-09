The parents of Miss Oluwabamise Ayanwola, who was kidnapped on Feb. 26 in a Lagos Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) bus and later found dead said that all the family wanted was justice.

Mr Joseph Ayanwols and Mrs Comfort Ayanwola, the parents of the late 22-year-old fashion designer, Miss Oluwabamise Ayanwola, made the request when speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at their residence in the Olorunishola area of Ipaja-Ayobo, Lagos State, on Wednesday.

They also told NAN that the deceased was the last born of the 10 children they gave birth to.

They said that nothing could replace their daughter but they only wanted justice done.

Mrs Comfort Ayanwola, the mother of the deceased, said that the verbal-note evidence her daughter sent to her friend before she was allegedly murdered should be enough evidence for the government to prosecute the driver.

“The evidence which had gone viral should be enough evidence for the prosecution of the suspect.

“The driver is now lying that kidnappers pointed a gun at him and dragged our daughter out of the BRT bus he was driving and was in transit then.

“Kidnappers pointed a gun at him, dragged his passenger out from the bus in transit and he did not go to the police station to report the matter, it is a lie.”

The 72-year-old housewife said that her daughter had promised to sow a birthday dress for her but death had snatched her away.

“I celebrated my birthday some days ago, my daughter promised to give me a new dress as my birthday gift but the evil people had killed her.

“She entered (boarded) a luxury bus belonging to the government and that was her end.

“The police and the government should be truthful in their investigation and judgment so that the outcome will serve as a deterrent to others who are still in the business of ritual killing.

“I believe they have been using the BRT services to commit this atrocity for long but God used our daughter to expose them by capturing the number of the bus used to carry out this particular atrocity.

“Is it that the BRT services are no longer safe to transit passengers? Government should not try to cover up for the driver, he should be exposed.”

“We work hard and struggle to survive. We are content with what we have,” she said.

According to her, her family members are not wealthy, they are still living in a rented apartment and they are not influential but they have God.

Also, Mr Joseph Ayanwola, the father of the deceased, said that he had not been himself

since the demise of his daughter.

Ayanwola who is a pastor said, “It is hard to believe that my daughter is no more.”

The 84-year-old man said that he did not order people to protest because protest would not bring back his daughter.

He said that the government of Lagos State under Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu had promised to pay his family a condolence visit that he was still expecting him.

“As a man of God, I pray for him and other leaders from my altar everyday so I want him to help me get justice.”

According to him, he cannot say if his daughter’s body was mutilated because he has not seen it.

“The government says it will perform autopsy on the body of the deceased; we are still waiting for the result,’’ he said.

NAN reports that on Tuesday, Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State had assured the residents that justice would be served in the death Oluwabamise Ayanwola.

Sanwo-Olu was quoted to have given the assurance in a statement where he also said that the “life of every resident’’ of the state mattered to him and would not be taken for granted.

He vowed that his administration would “leave no stone unturned’’ in the investigations and arrest of everyone found culpable in the kidnap and death of Ayanwola.

According to him, the driver of the BRT bus involved in the unfortunate incident had been arrested.

“The management of Lagos Bus Service Ltd., has been directed to cooperate fully with security agencies in their investigations, so that the full weight of the law is brought down on everyone involved in this ugly incident.

“To Oluwabamise’s family and loved ones, my thoughts and prayers are with you in this difficult time. May the Almighty God console you. I hereby give you my word that `justice will be served,’’ the governor said.

Sanwo-Olu also assured the people of the state that he would follow the investigations closely and ensure that justice was served.

“I also assure you all that the BRT services remain safe, despite this condemnable act,’’ he said.

The police spokesperson in Lagos, Mr Adekunle Ajisebutu, later confirmed the death of the 22-year-old lady in a statement.

“The Police Command in Lagos State regrets to inform the public that Oluwabamise Ayanwola, the 22-year-old lady who got missing in transit while onboard a BRT bus on February 26, 2022, has been found dead,’’ the statement said.

The Police in Lagos also confirmed the arrest of a Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) driver, Andrew Nice, in connection with the death of Oluwabamise Ayanwola.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu, confirmed the arrest in a statement on Monday.

Ajisebutu said that the suspect was arrested by operatives of the Department of State Service (DSS) and had been handed over to the police.

He reassured the public that the suspect (driver) would soon be arraigned in court.

“The suspect will be made to face justice for this murderous act,” he stated.

Ajisebutu appealed to aggrieved persons and sympathisers not to take the law into their hands as the command was doing everything legally possible to ensure justice.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 22-year-old lady was found dead on Monday on the Carter Bridge by Ogogoro Community, on Lagos Island.

Vanguard News Nigeria