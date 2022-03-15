By Ademola Adegbite

FOUR days after the presentation of Staff of Office to Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II, as new Olubadan, the Olubadan-in-Council, yesterday, resolved to review honorary chieftaincy titles conferred, either wrongly or rightly, after the coming Ramadan fast.

The council said this after its meeting at the Alarere residence of the new Olubadan.

The meeting was presided over by Oba Balogun himself, with High Chief Owolabi Olakulehin, Balogun of Ibadanland, by his side.

Speaking through Otun Balogun of Ibadanland, Tajudeen Ajibola, the council reiterated its plan to fill the existing vacancies occasioned by the elevation of Dr Balogun from Otun to Olubadan which would mean the ascension of Senator Rashidi Ladoja, the current Osi Olubadan to Otun Olubadan.

Similarly, High Chiefs Eddy Oyewole, Abiodun Kola-Daisi, Hamidu Ajibade, who currently hold the positions of Ashipa Olubadan, Ekerin Olubadan and Ekarun Olubadan, respectively would become Osi Olubadan, Ashipa Olubadan and Ekerin Olubadan in that order.

Ajibola, however, noted that the promotion exercise could not be held without the consent of the Governor which he said was already being processed.

“Appointment of Mogajis and Baales would follow after the completion of all the promotion exercises which would end with the Iyalode line.”