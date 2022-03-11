Chief Lekan Balogun

By Ademola Adegbite, Ibadan

As the coronation of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Chief Lekan Balogun, Ali Okunmade II, takes place today, the Babaloja General of Oyo State, Yekini Abass, yesterday, announced the closure of all markets in Ibadan metropolis.

Abass, in a statement, said the decision was in honour of the new Olubadan, who will be ascending the throne of his forefathers.

He said the action was to also avoid traffic congestion and honour the new first class monarch that will be installed.

He added that markets should be reopened for business by the end of Jumat when all major activities would have ended.

