BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

A magistrate court in Warri has refused an application to transfer the case around the missing crown of the Olu of Warri and adjourned further hearing on it to April 20th.

It would be recalled that the case of alleged stealing of the crown was among other things brought against Chief Ayiri Emami in suit number MW/178/C/2021 versus the Commissioner of Police.

Jolone Ikomi and F Atie stood for the Police Commissioner while Chief Victor Otomewo , Chief Emmanuel UTI and others appeared as defence counsels.

Meantime, the court was told of a petition to the Chief Judge that the case be transfered from the court but this was opposed by one of the defence counsels , Otomewo who said the place was safe.

The matter was adjourned to April 20 after much debate from all sides.