Security they say, is everybody’s business and as part of efforts to contribute to the security architecture of Warri Kingdom and Nigeria in general, the Olu of Warri, HRM Ogiame Atuwase III, has allocated 52 hectares of land to 90 Amphibious Battalion of the Nigerian Army for the construction of a befitting barracks accommodation for officers and men of the battalion in Koko, Warri North Local Government Area of Delta State.

The traditional ruler, who was received by the Commanding Officer Major J.O Ajongbo, had earlier contracted some Engineers and bulldozers to clear the site as a show of support for the Nigerian Army. The monarch expressed satisfaction at the level of work done during inspection of the ongoing clearance of the proposed permanent site for the construction of the barracks for 90 Amphibious Battalion.

The Olu of warri in his remarks stated that the visit was significant as it symbolises his consent and formal reassertion of the issuance of land to the Nigerian Army in the kingdom, maintaining that the security of every society is paramount because there is no development without peace. HRM Ogiame Atuwase III reiterated his support for the Nigerian Army and enjoined communities to support all security agencies to ensure peace, eliminate criminal activities and enhance socio-economic development.

The Commanding Officer of 90 Amphibious Battalion of the Nigerian Army Koko, Major Ajongbo expressed his profound gratitude to HRM Ogiame Atuwase for the visit. He noted that the gesture was timely and significant as it has kickstarted the process of construction of barracks accommodation that would ensure personnel of the Battalion are well motivated to professionally carry out their duties.

Thereafter, the Olu of Warri visited Ureju community in Warri North Local Government Area of the state as part of his tour to communities in the kingdom alongside his entourage.

It is worthy of note that l 90 Amphibious Battalion of the Nigeria Army had earlier solicited for land in Koko to build its barracks in Warri North Local Government Area of the State and the Olare-Aja of Koko, Pa. Richmond Atsenuwa, then promised that he would ensure the command was given a suitable land in the community, stating that the presence of an Army barracks would not only impact on the socio-economic life of the area, but also enhance security in the area.

Atsenuwa emphasized that Koko community had, overtime, enjoyed the robust relationship with the Nigeria Army, adding that Koko would always remain a home for the Army.