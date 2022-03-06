By Benjamin Njoku

As part of efforts to raise a new generation of young entrepreneurs and assertive leaders, Olori Atuwatse III has commissioned the Love Garden Project, in Iyara Community, Warri.

Under the Monarch’s active partnership with CleverMinds Educational Foundation, the Love Garden is an Agritech project targeted at teaching all children in the community and Warri at large, the vast benefits of agriculture, and its role in societal development using contemporary teaching methods and educational tools.

The innovative project was officially declared open last Saturday, by His Royal Majesty, Ogiame Atuwatse III amid the cheers and entertaining performances from bright learners of CleverMinds Foundation.

Ogiame and Olori Atuwatse III also joined the children in skillfully planting the first tomato seedlings, signaling a new era of fruitfulness and technological advancement in the community.

Speaking at the occasion, Olori said : ‘I and the children of Iyara have planted tomatoes today, in this fertile soil as a sign and symbol of God’s love and His undeniable presence in Iyara. No longer shall she be a community afflicted by poverty and terrorism for the perfect love of God has come to assure peace, fruitfulness, and rest to the land and her people.”

‘That love will feed the children, that love will nourish the children, and that love will raise the children into love warriors for change’.

The Love Garden will continue to grow new seedlings by the hands of children closely supervised by crop technicians and in the near future, become a blossoming garden where young learners can watch their efforts yield and feed the community.