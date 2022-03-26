A PDP Chieftain and a former Anambra State Governorship aspirant, Hon Amb Ike Oligbo has once again called out to the two major political parties in the country to ensure that they zone their party presidential tickets for the 2023 elections to the South East, for justice, equity, and fairness to prevail.

Speaking to journalists in Awka on Wednesday, the international business mogul and Lawyer pointed out that the general mood in the country is for a President of Nigeria from the southeast extraction come 2023. He cautioned those southeast politicians who in their misguided campaigns to jettison zoning, seem to be selling their consciences for self-aggrandizement to be careful and refrain from such ugly adventures.

” Justice, equity and fairness become imperative and come above any individual politician’s ambitions and logically demand that the Presidency is zoned to the South-Eastern part of the country for the good and sustenance of Nigeria as a country, he said

“You cannot live harmoniously in a diverse country like Nigeria where certain groups in a nation are denied their fair shot at the leadership of that nation”, he further stated.

Oligbo cautioned some mischievous southeast PDP Chieftains trying to scuttle the Zoning arrangement due to their financial benefits, that their selfish actions can put the party in distress and deny it victory in the 2023 presidential election.

“I will advise all the PDP 2023 Northern Presidential aspirants, especially H E Atiku Abubakar to please drop their ambitions for the sake of a united party and allow PDP zoning arrangements and formula to prevail for justice, equity and fairness, the good of the party, and the country at large.

“If the PDP makes the big and misguided mistake of fielding a northern candidate this time around they would have gifted the APC party perhaps represented by a southern presidential candidate a free ride to the presidential palace again come 2023 presidential election.

“Zoning as embedded in the constitution of the Peoples Democratic Party is the right thing to do in an ethnoreligious diverse country like Nigeria. I, therefore, implore our brothers from the North to respect the zoning as enshrined in the party’s constitution, unite and ensure that justice fairness and equity prevails this time around”, Oligbo proffered.